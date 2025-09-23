Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns: What time is it today and how to watch it live

HQ

After a week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is officially returning to the air. ABC has confirmed the late-night show will be back on Tuesday, September 23, at its usual time slot in the United States: 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT.

How to watch in Europe

For European viewers, the broadcast time translates to early morning on Wednesday, September 24. Here's when the episode goes live locally:



UK & Ireland: 4:35 a.m. BST



Central Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy): 5:35 a.m. CEST



Scandinavia: 5:35 a.m. CEST



Finland & Eastern Europe: 6:35 a.m. EEST



Since ABC is not directly available in Europe, the easiest way to watch is through streaming services:



Hulu: Episodes drop the following day, available on-demand (accessible in Europe via Disney+ under the "Star" hub in many countries).



ABC.com: Viewable with a US TV provider login, though a VPN may be required outside the US.



YouTube: Official clips and extended interviews are regularly uploaded after broadcast. You can find the Youtube channel here.



Who's joining Kimmel tonight?

Actor Glen Powell will be the first guest of Kimmel's return episode, with music from Sarah McLachlan. Later this week, the line-up includes Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter, Yungblud, Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and Alex G.

Why was the show suspended?

The temporary suspension followed backlash over comments made by Kimmel earlier this month, leading Disney to pause production. After discussions between the network and the host, the show is now back, though some US affiliates owned by Sinclair and Nexstar are still refusing to broadcast it. For European fans, that won't make a difference. The show remains widely available through streaming and highlights online.

