Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel's exit was "because he had bad ratings more than anything else" "And Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago."

HQ We just got the news today that ABC had indefinitely removed "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from its schedule after remarks made by the host about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Now, Trump has reacted to his removal. On Thursday, Trump downplayed the removal of Jimmy Kimmel's late night show, arguing it was largely due to poor ratings rather than an attack on free speech. Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump criticized Kimmel's talent and suggested the host's controversial comments about conservative figures accelerated the decision, but said that he "was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else." Trump has long clashed with late night hosts, praising past cancellations and urging similar actions against others. What do you think about the situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! President Donald Trump walks toward the media outside the White House on August 1, 2025, answering questions before departing for a weekend stay at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort // Shutterstock