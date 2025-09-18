Elon Musk calls Jimmy Kimmel "disgusting" over Charlie Kirk remarks The Tesla CEO shared a clip of Kimmel's remarks about the MAGA movement and Kirk's death, amplifying the debate online.

HQ We just got the news today that ABC had indefinitely removed "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from its schedule after remarks made by the host about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. At the same time, Elon Musk has publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel following the host's controversial comments on Charlie Kirk, calling him "disgusting" on social media. The Tesla CEO shared a clip of Kimmel's remarks about the MAGA movement and Kirk's death, amplifying the debate online. Musk's response comes as Kimmel's show faces suspension and backlash from major broadcasters. The post quickly gained traction, fueling conversations about political commentary in late-night television and its wider social impact. What do you think about the situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! PARIS, FRANCE - June 16, 2023: Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Vivatech) // Shutterstock