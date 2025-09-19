Late-night hosts rally behind Jimmy Kimmel

HQ

Yesterday, we got the news that ABC had indefinitely removed "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from its schedule after remarks made by the host about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Now, US late-night hosts have come together in defense of Jimmy Kimmel. For example, Stephen Colbert condemned the move as an attack on free speech, while Jon Stewart lampooned political interference on his show. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon expressed support for Kimmel, promising to continue covering the president's activities, and Seth Meyers criticised attempts to curb media voices. The suspension has drawn widespread backlash, with former president Obama warning that government pressure on media risks undermining First Amendment protections. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!