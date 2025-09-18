People are canceling their Disney subscriptions en masse... And here's why ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel sparks backlash and boycott calls.

HQ It started with a few angry posts online, and now it's spreading fast: people are canceling their Disney subscriptions in protest. The backlash comes after ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live" indefinitely following the comedian's remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. To many, the move feels like censorship and a dangerous precedent for silencing comedy and political commentary, and now, social media is filling up with screenshots of cancellations and calls to boycott not only Disney+ but also Hulu and ESPN. What do you think about the situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!