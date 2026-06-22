Jeremy Clarkson shares an update on his health: "I'm not just not dead, I'm perfectly fine"

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A few days ago, the world was a little shocked to hear that Clarkson's Farm, Top Gear, and The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson had been diagnosed with an aggressive strain of prostate cancer. The latest season of the documentary comedy series even ended with Clarkson in a hospital bed and suggesting he may not be back for more episodes as a recent surgery went awry. However, since this development, Clarkson has come out and revealed that he is on the mend and that the prostate cancer is in remission.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Clarkson explained the following.

"The more observant among you will have noticed I'm not dead. And I'm not just not dead, I'm perfectly fine. My eyebrows in particular are looking very lustrous. The reason why I'm fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early. And they caught it early because I got tested.

"Now I know a lot of you will say 'I don't want to be tested because it means someone will have to put their finger in me'. But it's just a blood test these days. If you go to your doctor and they say 'well, I'm not going to test you because you don't have any symptoms and you're not in a high-risk category'. Just lie. Just lie, say you have got symptoms. Say that you have to get up 32 times in the night for a wee and that there's some... dribbling. Look, 10-12,000 people, men, to be honest, men, die every year in the UK from prostate cancer. Don't be one of them, get tested."

This comes in-line with the news that a sixth season of the show has been greenlit and is currently in production.