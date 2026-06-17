Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer

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The last two episodes of Clarkson's Farm's fifth season debuted on Prime Video today and if you haven't had a chance to watch them yet, they feature some rather brutal news about the series' main man.

During the final episode, Jeremy Clarkson reveals that he has been diagnosed with a very "aggressive" form of cancer and that while the illness was caught early and that he had an operation to treat the issue, the situation had "gone awry" and now he is unclear if he'll be back for another batch of episodes.

You can see the moment Clarkson reveals the news to his partners and friends, Charlie and Kaleb, on the show while concluding with the following statement.

"So we started Season 5 with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I'm back in a hospital bed. Some of the treatment has gone awry, let's say, I'm going to be here for a little while. I'm nil by mouth, I don't know what's going to happen. If this is all successful I'll see you for Season 6 and if it isn't, I won't. Take care everyone."

You can see all episodes of the latest season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video now, and you can read our review of the newest round of episodes here too.