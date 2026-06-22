Clarkson's Farm will be back for a sixth season

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While there were a few doubts over the past few days considering how the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm ultimately came to a close, these concerns have officially been brushed aside, as it has been confirmed that a sixth season of the documentary comedy show is in production.

It was always likely this was going to be the case as typically the events of a season of Clarkson's Farm document the events of the year before, and naturally, despite the health scare, Jeremy Clarkson is still alive and well, meaning it was more a matter of when and not if another a round of episodes would be confirmed.

Beyond knowing more episodes are in the pipeline, there is no additional information to share. But the show does always tend to arrive in the summer, around June, so a premiere in June 2027 for Season 6 seems all too likely.

If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to read our review of Clarkson's Farm: Season 5 here.