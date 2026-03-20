JBL announces the JBL Live 780NC over-ear and JBL Live 680NC on-ear headphones

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JBL is one of the brands most committed to audio, and here at Gamereactor we have previously reported on its new releases and even reviewed some of its products. The brand has just announced the new JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC, which will cost $250 and $160 respectively and are now available to purchase on the official JBL website.

The JBL Live 780NC features a 40mm dynamic driver with a compound diaphragm, and is compatible with JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, Personi-Fi 3.0, Personal Sound Amplification, Low Volume EQ and LDAC for Hi-Res Audio Wireless on compatible devices, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with 6 mics, Call Equalizer, Sound Level Optimizer and an estimated battery life of 80 hours.

Meanwhile, the JBL Live 680NC features a 40mm dynamic driver with a compound diaphragm, JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, Personi-Fi 3.0, LDAC for Hi-Res Audio Wireless on compatible devices, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with 4 mics, Call Equalizer, Sound Level Optimizer and also an estimated battery life of 80 hours.

Both models have similar features, so you'll need to try them out to really appreciate the difference beyond the fact that one is over-ear and the other on-ear.

Which one do you prefer?