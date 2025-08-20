Ground-breaking JBL Quantum 950 willing to change the rules of gaming headsets

HQ

When it looks like everything has been done before and that a specific product range will only receive small tweaks to the same iterative idea forever, it's nice to see someone going back to the drawing board to fully revamp that very core idea part-by-part. It is what we just witnessed from JBL at Gamescom, as the manufacturer proved us wrong when we were expecting yet another twist to the same old Quantum formula.

What we got is the JBL Quantum 950, its new, innovative, top-of-the-line gaming headset. We'll naturally have to put all the new features to the test during proper gaming sessions for a verdict, but on paper it already includes several improvements over the norm.

Sound-wise, the Quantum 950 now sports new 50 mm carbon fibre dynamic drivers with ultra-low distortion and Hi-Res certification, at the same time improving high-frequency response to a precision "before reserved to elite in-ear monitors", according to the manufacturer. It includes the brand's trademark 3D head-tracking and active noise cancelling, too.

The headband has also been redesigned to a "hammock-type" solution based on a suspended transpirable mesh mounted on a flexible structure. Together with the memory foam earpads, the idea is to reduce heat and increase long-term comfort.

Finally, the boom cardioid microphone goes from 4 to 6 mm to improve voice clarity, but it's the dual-battery proposal what may catch the attention of many, as it's hot-swappable approach means you can remove one battery unit and charge it on the included dock while you keep playing with a second one. And the charging base also acts as a 2.4 GHz emitter, while you can also opt for either Bluetooth 5.3 or direct cable. Besides, every part is interchangeable, following a modular design.

With the JBL Quantum 950 at the €350 high-end with metallic finish, the new €150 JBL Quantum 650 (no charging dock nor ANC, 1/2 batteries included) and €60 JBL Quantum 250 (wired only) complete the new series by removing some features while sharing the same new drivers.

We'll have much more on the JBL Quantum 950 and the other models on Gamereactor with our full reviews after some heavy testing.