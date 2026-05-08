IOC lifts ban on Belarusian athletes and symbols in time for 2028 Olympics

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Belarus is no longer a country banned by the International Olympic Committee, which lifted on Thursday all restrictions on Belarusian athletes, clearing the way for their return to international competitions, including qualifiers ​for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Belarusian athletes will be allowed to represent their countries and national federations, unlike before, where they were only allowed as neutral athletes in Paris 2024, therefore limiting them to individual sports.

IOC banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Belarus being an ally to Russia used as a staging ground for the invasion. This lift doesn't include Russia, which continues being banned from most international sports organizations, although some have already lifter their bans, like World Aquatics or the Paralympic Committee.

"The IOC Executive Board no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions governed by International Federations and international sports event organisers", said IOC in a new statement on Thursday. World Athletics, however, will continue banning Belarusian athletes and symbols.