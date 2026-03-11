German skiers turn their backs to the Russian in a Winter Paralympics podium.

HQ

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina are the first with Russia participating under their own flag (and not as neutral athletes) since 2014, following bans for the invasion in Ukraine and, earlier, for a doping scandal. Their participating (six Russian athletes and also four from Belarus) was something the was heavily protested by Ukraine and other countries who boycotted the opening ceremony last Friday.

After six days, Russia has won three gold medals and two bronze medals. One of the gold medals was in cross-country women's sprint classic vision impaired, won by Anastasiia Bagiian and her guide Sergei Siniakin on Tuesday. When the Russian anthem started playing the German skier Linn Kazmaier and her guide Florian Baumann turned their backs to the Russians.

Speaking in Bild, as reported by BBC, Kazmaier explained that they wanted to show they don't support Russia, even if they had nothing against the skiers. "I don't know the,, I don't know if perhaps they also support the system in Russia as little as we do. Perhaps they are really nice people, who we could be friends with. That it is so totally overshadowed by politics is simply a complete shame. That's why we decided to leave our hats on and not turn towards the flag, because we do not support it."

Ukraine is also participating in the games, with 3 gold medals, 2 silvers and 5 bronzes so far. One of their medallist said he has been training for six months with ChatGPT.