World Aquatics recognises Russia and Belarus and allows flags, uniforms and anthems, but Ukraine condemns decision

HQ

World Aquatics, governing body of all water sports including swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo, has raised the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, in place since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The athletes will be allowed to represent their countries and wear their official uniforms and flags or listen to their national anthems after passing at least four ⁠successive anti-doping controls and completing background checks; and Russia and Belarus would resume full membership rights and be represented in official championships, including the upcoming 2027 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Its President, Husain Al Musallam, said that World Aquatics, alongside the AQIU (Aquatics ​Integrity Unit), have worked the past three years to "ensure that conflict can be kept outside the sporting competition venues". "We are determined to ensure that pools and open water remain places where athletes from all nations can come together in peaceful competition."

As it has happened with other competitions, including the Olympic Games, Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate as neutral athletes, but this move resets things as they were before the invasion of Ukraine four years ago, which has prompted protest by the Ukrainian government and swimming federation. "This decision devalues the memory of more ​than 650 Ukrainian athletes who ​will never again ⁠compete, precisely because of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation", said Youth and Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi.