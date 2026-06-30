Incoming Xbox layoffs claimed to be "largest single layoff event in gaming history"

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Ever since the report broke that Xbox would be undergoing a bloodbath of a restructuring, where countless layoffs would occur and several major studios would be closed down or sold off, we have been waiting for more firm and clear information on this front.

While the latest update from Jason Schreier expresses that the major Xbox layoffs won't actually happen until the fiscal year ends - which for reference, today is the final day of the fiscal year for the massive technology company, so prepare for something huge soon - the impact has already seemingly affected layoffs at Xbox's main PR agency, Assembly, to some degree, as the company has begun restructuring but supposedly "not related to Xbox ending contracts."

Building on this, now in a post on social media, George Broussard (known for co-founding the original 3D Realms and making Duke Nukem) has claimed to have seen the list of Xbox studios who will be affected by the planned layoffs, regarding the event to be the "largest single layoff event in gaming history."

He goes on further by adding: "Xbox is going to be supremely unpopular for a very long time and the devastation is going to reverberate like the meteor that took out the dinosaurs.

"On top of all that there will also be layoffs at the studios that remain."

This also comes as a new report from GamesBeat even notes that Undead Labs is even on the auction block too, despite just showing off State of Decay 3 earlier this month. This aligns with the prior report about Senua maker Ninja Theory always in danger of being shut down or sold off, despite revealing a new game, with hopes that the reveal will drive the developer's price up and lead to someone snapping them up.

Either way, one thing is clear, there will soon be a huge announcement and it's going to change how we look at Xbox forever.