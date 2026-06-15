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South of Midnight

South of Midnight studio reportedly on the chopping block

Xbox's ongoing restructuring may have claimed another victim.

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The restructuring continues at Xbox, and according to new reports, there are plans to shut down Compulsion Games, the team behind South of Midnight, Contrast, and We Happy Few. Microsoft has not yet issued an official statement, but negotiations are reportedly underway behind closed doors.

In total, this affects about a hundred employees and, sadly, comes shortly after the studio actively sought new talent for a brand-new project. Xbox boss Asha Sharma has personally praised Compulsion for their work on South of Midnight, among other titles, and highlighted how the game was a perfect example of the fantastic experiences Xbox wants to showcase.

"The big things we're thinking about are that we want to make great games. Like, I just feel like every day there's something wonderful there"

The news comes in the wake of rumors about new sweeping layoffs, which some are describing as "an impending bloodbath" where no studio or team is entirely safe.

South of Midnight

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South of MidnightScore

South of Midnight
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Compulsion offers up a grand creative premise that unfortunately lacks when it comes to gameplay.



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