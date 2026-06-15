South of Midnight studio reportedly on the chopping block

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The restructuring continues at Xbox, and according to new reports, there are plans to shut down Compulsion Games, the team behind South of Midnight, Contrast, and We Happy Few. Microsoft has not yet issued an official statement, but negotiations are reportedly underway behind closed doors.

In total, this affects about a hundred employees and, sadly, comes shortly after the studio actively sought new talent for a brand-new project. Xbox boss Asha Sharma has personally praised Compulsion for their work on South of Midnight, among other titles, and highlighted how the game was a perfect example of the fantastic experiences Xbox wants to showcase.

"The big things we're thinking about are that we want to make great games. Like, I just feel like every day there's something wonderful there"

The news comes in the wake of rumors about new sweeping layoffs, which some are describing as "an impending bloodbath" where no studio or team is entirely safe.