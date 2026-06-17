Report: Ninja Theory was already in danger when it revealed Senua

HQ

Over the last few days, we've been hearing that things may be looking quite dire for a few key Xbox studios. One way or another, studios like Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and apparently even Arkane could no longer be associated with Xbox or just shut down for good. Ninja Theory, the developer behind the Hellblade games, is also apparently on the chopping block. This might not have sounded too strange, but then Ninja Theory revealed Senua, a brand-new game slated for release in 2027, at the recent Xbox Games Showcase.

Why would Xbox tease a game if they might shut down the studio behind it? Well, according to Game File's Stephen Totilo, by the time the game was revealed, Xbox already had plans to sunset or split with Ninja Theory. It's unclear if Ninja Theory knew about that.

But, Microsoft hoped that the reveal of a new game would draw investor interest. It's unclear whether that plan worked, but it means that even if Ninja Theory has a new game ready to release within 12 to 18 months, that still won't save it from Xbox's plans to cut costs.