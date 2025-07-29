Honda has created a working motorcycle based on Pokémon Scarlet's Koraidon

HQ

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet are some of the more unusual ones we've ever seen, because both are designed to somewhat resemble motorcycles. Granted, this is to a degree false, as Miraidon is meant to resemble Koraidon, with the latter being the red and blue creature that operates as a movement tool but also the legendary dragon in the adventures.

With such a quirky design, it's only natural that a Koraidon motorbike is made, right? Honda and The Pokémon Company certainly believe so, which is why they have teamed up to make a "future mobility concept" that is styled after the pocket monster.

It's an almost life-sized representation of the Pokémon that will be exhibited at the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race happening this weekend in Japan. It won't be competing in the race, for anyone wondering, rather it will be simply appearing in a showrun happening before the main event as part of the pre-race ceremony. Still, it's perhaps the best representation of what Koraidon would look like in the real world, if pocket monsters weren't in fact fictional creations.

As for how this project came about, Honda explains:

"The Honda Koraidon Project started with the idea that Honda could create a Koraidon that is uniquely Honda, based on the commitment to monozukuri (the art of manufacturing) passed on by the Toyota Miraidon. The project consists of approximately 40 engineers who were recruited from the Motorcycle and Power Products Businesses and the Innovative Research Excellence who have shown interest in this project. Under the slogan "Honda's Devotion Makes Children's Dreams Come True," the team applied the design philosophy and simulation technology cultivated by Honda's motorcycle business over the years."