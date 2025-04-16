Home Alone 2 director wishes he could cut out Donald Trump cameo

Chris Columbus (no, not the one who "discovered" America, the one who directed Home Alone 2: Lost in New York) has said that he wishes he could cut the Donald Trump cameo from the film. If you're not aware, Trump appears for a brief moment in the Christmas movie, guiding lead Kevin McAllister to the front desk of his hotel.

Considering how divisive a figure Trump is nowadays, some aren't happy to see his face appear in the film. Talking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Columbus called the cameo a "curse," despite it still being popular in some crowds.

"Years later, it's become this curse. It's become this thing that I wish it was not there," he said. "He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there's no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel...But it's there. It's become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone."

Still, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York remains a Christmas hit, and even if the Trump cameo may now leave a sour taste in some viewers' mouths, it's not going to completely ruin the shine of Columbus' wholesome classic.

