HMD has released its Barbie flip phone

While Barbiemania has cooled a lot since the Greta Gerwig-directed film debuted last summer, if you're still looking for ways to add a bit of Malibu style to your look, the folk over at HMD have a great gadget to do just that.

It's known as the HMD Barbie Phone, and as you might have guessed, it's a small flip phone that comes in a bright and luminous pink colour and is designed to resemble something Barbie herself would use.

It has a retro design with no social media elements, offers a physical keypad, has wellbeing tips and calming sounds and alarms, can be customised with replaceable covers and accessories, and even plays a "Hi Barbie" chime if you get a missed call from Ken.

The phone is available right now all for £100 from HMD's own store.

