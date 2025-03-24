English
Adolescence

Hideo Kojima praises Netflix's Adolescence

The series tackling young men's attitudes towards women and girls has been taking over streaming.

If you've chatted with anyone about TV recently, it's very likely that you've heard about Adolescence. The four-part miniseries has been on the Netflix front page since it released, not only for the harrowing story at its heart but the style and skill of the camerawork, too.

Hideo Kojima praised both elements in a recent post on social media. "I watched the first episode of Adolescence on Netflix. It's good. it's impressive," he wrote. "The characters, drama, and mystery are all brilliantly portrayed. I have to keep watching this."

Kojima is known to talk openly about shows and movies he loves, while if he doesn't like something, you'll know about it from his lack of comment. Recently, he also posted about Netflix's The Electric State, and instead spoke only of the original work, saying he'd watch the movie but never revealing his thoughts.

It appears Kojima lives by the phrase "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." Still, it's interesting to see that a show like Adolescence, which feels so rooted in its Britishness, can reach out so far.

Adolescence

