Here are the venues and dates for The Witcher in Concert

HQ

In a couple of months, PlayStation fans will be able to flock to concert halls around the world to experience a themed orchestral show based on various PlayStation IP. Later in the year, there will also be an additional show taking place, with this one instead revolving around The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and known simply as The Witcher in Concert.

Following its recent reveal, the exact tour dates for the various shows have now been revealed, and ticket pre-sales have also opened up, with wider sales kicking off tomorrow, on January 24.

With this being the case, we know the first show will happen in Cologne, Germany at Gamescom on August 20, but it will then hit the pause button until November when the proper tour begins, with the first venue being London's Eventim Apollo on November 5. It will then take the show to Manchester, Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, and finally Stockholm.

There does seem to be plans for further global venues, but no such dates nor locations have been revealed as of yet.

This is an ad:

As per what the show promises, we're told: "The Witcher in Concert, a celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will bring to life the open-world RPG's timeless score with a live orchestra performance. Select tracks from the game and its expansions will be accompanied by cutting-edge visuals and gameplay, as well as special guests Percival — co-composers of the game's soundtrack who are known for their iconic contributions to beloved tracks."

Will you be grabbing a ticket for The Witcher in Concert?

This is an ad: