Here are the last four Halo Infinite All-Stars

Last week, we told you about many of the competitive Halo legends that had been regarded and celebrated for their success in the scene during the Infinite era. We told you about the first four additions, then the next two, and now we have the final four that make up the 10-person hall of fame class of 2024.

As expected, the list includes some OpTic Gaming legends, with Matt "FormaL" Piper making the cut for earning a championship ring, winning four LANs, and amassing $343,000 in prize money. He has been joined by teammate Tommy "Lucid" Wilson for achieving the same results and a very similar amount of prize money.

The other two members make up the Spacestation Gaming roster, with Kevin "Eco" Smith and Braedon "StelluR" Boettcher joining the All-Stars. Each of these legends have won a world championship, seven LANs, and earned over $387,000 in prize money.

With these announcements the All-Stars class for 2024 has been completed.