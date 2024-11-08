Renegade and Bound join the Halo All-Stars

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the first batch of players that are being added to the Halo All-Stars, a Hall of Fame-like system that looks at the best-of-the-best from the Halo Infinite era of competitive play. While you can head over here to see the first four names, as per the next two, they are the following.

Following one World Championship victory, six LAN wins and over $300,000 in earned prize money, FaZe Clan's Jonathan "Renegade" Willette has made the cut as an All-Star.

He is being joined by the reigning World Champion and five-time LAN winner, Spacestation Gaming's Adam "Bound" Gray, who too has earned over $300,000 in his career so far.

https://x.com/HCS/status/1854714555655430245

Since only FaZe Clan and Spacestation members have made the cut as All-Stars so far, who do you think will be added as the final four members for the 2024 class? Should some OpTic stars make the cut, for example?