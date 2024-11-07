After three years, Halo Esports is celebrating its Infinite All-Stars

HQ

Now that the Halo Championship Series has existed in its Halo Infinite era for three years, Halo Esports is looking to celebrate some of the most influential and successful players that have competed in the scene during this time period. It's part of a new initiative called All-Stars, and for 2024 there will be 10 players revealed and regarded as All-Stars.

The full list of players is being revealed this week, but we do already know of four names that have made the cut. To start with, current HCS champion from Spacestation Gaming Kaci "Lqgend" Sabri has joined this limited group, and he has been joined by three members from FaZe Clan, including Mathew "Royal2" Fiorante, Bradley "Frosty" Bergstrom, and Paul "SnakeBite" Duarte.













The players have been selected based on pro player votes, prize money earned, and placings and achievements, and no doubt many of the OpTic Gaming crew will also make the cut following their efforts during the Infinite era of the HCS. We'll know more for sure this week as the rest of the All-Stars are progressively revealed.