Helldivers II, Fallout 4, Returnal, and more join BAFTA Games in Concert

HQ

It has been revealed by BAFTA that the incoming Games in Concert being hosted by the awards body will be enhanced with music from the soundtracks of a collection of additional major games.

In a press release, it's mentioned that Helldivers II, Far Cry 4, Fallout 4, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Virginia, and Returnal will all be a part of the show that will see music from Assassin's Creed, Tomb Raider, Hitman, Baldur's Gate III, Cuphead, Journey, and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture additionally being performed.

As for when this show will happen, there will be a London premiere kicking the events off on January 31, 2026 at the Royal Festival Hall, but it will be followed by additional UK tour dates in May and June and taking the event up and down the country. The dates and venues are as follows:



Gateshead, The Glasshouse - May 23



Bristol, Beacon - May 31



Edinburgh, Usher Hall - June 4



Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall - June 5



Birmingham, Symphony Hall - June 6



Manchester, Aviva Studios - June 7



This is an ad:

Speaking about making the BAFTA Games in Concert a reality, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip stated: "We're thrilled to be adding Helldivers 2, Fallout 4, Far Cry 4 and Returnal to the line-up, further showcasing the creative power of the games industry and the authenticity of its music. Each will feature exclusive orchestral suites arranged by the original composers exclusively for these concerts. We're also delighted to confirm the 2026 UK tour dates, bringing this incredible experience to audiences nationwide."

You can now buy tickets for this event by heading over here.

This is an ad: