Guerrilla Games has reportedly rebooted Horizon Hunters Gathering after "poor feedback"

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How many more times are we going to hear this story... Yet another Sony Interactive Entertainment live-service title seems to be on the rocks, as now Horizon Hunters Gathering is claimed to be in rather dire circumstances.

A report from Bloomberg has stated the game is currently in the process of being rebooted in an effort of stripping out the live-service elements to ultimately turn the title into a more "traditional cooperative multiplayer game with a story mode and a far smaller scope."

The report explains Horizon Hunters Gathering has not yet been cancelled, but that this change comes following "poor feedback in private testing earlier this year", with developer Guerrilla Games now given until December to "impress executives" else those involved with the game will be assigned to another project at the studio.

Horizon Hunters Gathering was only revealed at the start of this year. It arrived to middling fanfare as Sony and PlayStation fans continue to air their displeasure at the company's recent live-service gambits which have almost all failed to some degree. The Last of Us Online has been cancelled after eating up Naughty Dog's resources for years, a live-service God of War game has been axed too, as well as a Spider-Man project , and this is all without considering the colossal failure of Concord, the struggles of Marathon and Bungie as a whole, and the completely missing Fairgame$, which basically disappeared from the limelight after its reveal.

As for the state of Guerrilla Games, don't hold your breath on a new Horizon project in the immediate future, as the report notes only a small team has been plotting out the direction for the next single-player title, with the majority of the staff assigned to Horizon Hunters Gathering.