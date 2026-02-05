PlayStation unveils Horizon Hunters Gathering

It's been three years since Guerrilla Games confirmed it was working on a multiplayer-focused game set in the same universe as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, so we've been waiting a long time to find out how it'll be different from NCsoft's Horizon Steel Frontiers. Let's do something about that.

The Dutch studio has finally unveiled what's called Horizon Hunters Gathering, and it is an interesting mix of Monster Hunter and Hades. I say this because you and up to two other players will go out on different kinds of missions together after choosing the character class that suits your playstyle and needs the most.

Only two mission types have been revealed so far. Machine Incursion sounds basically like a horde-mode, as you'll have to defend your base from waves of enemies. Cauldron Descent will challenge you in both combat and platforming through a multi-stage trial with different kinds of rewards each time.

Another thing that changes every time is how your character will evolve through the challenges due to a rogue-lite perk system. You can see glimpses of this in the trailer below, which also shows the three characters, a wide array of enemies, some of the different environments and more you'll get to enjoy if invited to the closed test that you can sign up for here.

One last note is that Guerrilla basically confirms they're still working on a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, and that those of us who usually prefer to play alone will also be able to enjoy this both in terms of gameplay and a canon story they are keeping secret for the time being.