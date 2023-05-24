PlayStation Showcase kicks off with Hyen... Fairgame$

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

You might need to take a second glance at this one.

The PlayStation Showcase has kicked off and many of you who tuned in for it most likely got as bamboozled as us with the first trailer, which revealed a sci-fi action game that looked very similar to what Creative Assembly is cooking up with Hyenas, all the way down to the font and logo for the game.

As for what this title actually is, it's known as Fairgame$ and is a "competitive heist experience" that is coming from developer Haven Studios. Regarded as the developer's first new IP, this game tasks you with robbing the ultra-rich as a sort of modern-day Robin Hood in the search for cool loot.

The PlayStation Blog article about Fairgame$ adds that it intends to be a "new type of PvP game with emergent sandbox gameplay" and that it will "rewards creativity and mastery and delivers surprising stories each and every time you play."

Whenever Fairgame$ debuts, the title will be coming to both PC and PS5.

