Check out leaked imaged from Bluepoint's cancelled God of War title

For years, there was speculation about what Bluepoint had been working on since Sony acquired these remake experts, and there were long-standing rumors about new versions of Metal Gear and Killzone, among others. Earlier this year, however, we finally got the answer - which was exciting, of course, but also extremely disappointing.

The reason it was revealed was because it had just been axed. It became one of many cancelled massive live service projects Sony had invested in over the past few years, and we wrote that images would probably leak sooner or later. And now that's exactly what happened.

Mp1st has come across a whole bunch of images from the unfinished adventure that show it has clearly Greek-inspired architecture and surroundings. Click on the link to check them out, and you'll also find some in the X post below.

We don't know what Bluepoint is doing today, but it is said to be a single-player adventure. Rumors range from a remake of Bloodborne and the first God of War to something completely new. But given how recently work on this live service version of God of War was shut down, we should expect it to take a few years before we see any actual results.