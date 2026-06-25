Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly get a physical discs by the end of the year

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When Rockstar officially revealed Grand Theft Auto VI's price and editions yesterday, the famed developer made it clear that the launch batch will not have any actual physical media attached to it, meaning if you buy a physical copy, there will only be a code in a box. This naturally rubbed a few people the wrong way, but perhaps it won't remain this way for the foreseeable future.

Polish insider Graczdari, who reported that there would not be any physical discs for the game previously via PPE.pl, has now come out and stated that there will eventually be physical discs for GTA VI, but that these are likely to only arrive in December onwards.

The reason for this decision seems to relate to Rockstar wanting to avoid any leaks, as by providing a code in a box, even if a consumer gets their copy of Grand Theft Auto VI early, it will not function until Rockstar makes it available on November 19. This does also seem to imply that once the first batch of physical copies of the game sell out, there will not be any physical copies until the disc editions arrive in December.

Either way, Rockstar has yet to confirm either point, but what the developer has officially shared are a ton of images and screenshots of GTA VI, which you can see over here.