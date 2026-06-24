Check out the new official Grand Theft Auto VI screenshot gallery in 4K

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On the day that Grand Theft Auto VI's information gates open with the official details and price of the editions for what will be the biggest launch in the history of entertainment on 19 November, and with pre-orders opening at midnight, Rockstar has updated its official materials with a massive gallery of new screenshots.

Below, we've compiled the full gallery, featuring dozens of new GTA VI images in 4K (2160p), which you can zoom in on to see in great detail what the graphics of this year's blockbuster will look like.

Main characters, vehicles (cars, motorbikes, and more), settings, outfits, weapons... There's plenty to examine and discuss below.

Over 70 new official images from Grand Theft Auto VI