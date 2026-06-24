Grand Theft Auto VI editions revealed, along with dozens of new screenshots

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Ahead of pre-orders going live tomorrow, Rockstar has officially revealed the editions of Grand Theft Auto VI. Nowadays, we're used to games getting pre-order bonuses and extras for players who want to pay a little more for a Deluxe Edition of the game. Rockstar's latest open-world sandbox is no different, and will come with multiple editions at launch, alongside a pre-order bonus that harkens back to the glory days of Vice City.

First off, there's the Ultimate Edition, which comes with a whole host of additional in-game items for you to use in Grand Theft Auto VI. Multiple vehicles include the '95 Grotti Cheetah, the Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak from Jason's Safehouse, the Shitzu Squalo water vehicle, and the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy. While we're on the topics of vehicles, you'll also get access to the Rideout Customs and One-Eyed Willie's mod shop, and the Ganado Retro Build modkit.

There's also plenty of customisation options added in the Ultimate Edition for Jason and Lucia, including items at the Vice City Style, Stock 305, and Goodtime Gear clothing stores, as well as salon-fresh haircuts and some tattoos, too. There's more his & hers special items when it comes to weapons, as players buying the Ultimate Edition will also get the Hawk & Little Morgan revolvers, as well as personalised looks for Jason's Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia's Klose K17 pistol.

The pre-order bonus is the Vintage Vice City Pack, which adds the '55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage alongside Ocean Beach, as well as new outfits and hairstyles for Jason and Lucia inspired by the past tales of Vice City. Anyone who buys the game before the 20th of November will get access to this pack.

The pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI go live on midnight on the 25th of June, local time. Expect Rockstar's website to be rammed with people purchasing the game, but at least as all of the content included in the Ultimate Edition seems to be digital, players shouldn't have to worry about scalpers or scammers. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to have a physical disc to play the game with, it's confirmed that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI will contain a download code in the box. On the flip side, pre-loading begins on the 12th of November, allowing us to be able to hop right in without installs on launch day.