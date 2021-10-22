Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition launches in November

HQ

Rockstar didn't exactly share many in-depth details when the studio finally confirmed the remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas earlier this month. Well, GTA III celebrates its twentieth anniversary today, so it's time for some more juicy details.

The Rockstar store has been updated to include the confirmation that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will launch digitally on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on November 11, while the physical editions are set for December 7.

We haven't received anything more than that at the time of writing, but the plan was to also release screenshots and a trailer today when I first heard about the marketing plans a month ago, so stay tuned for more.

