Rockstar has announced a remastered compilation of the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar has announced that it plans to release a remastered compilation of the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is planned to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series before the end of the year and in the first half of 2022 on Andriod and iOS devices.

If you're unaware, the titles included within this bundle are Grand Theft III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. A triple pack containing these three titles was already released back in 2006 (before later coming to more recent platforms), but the Definitive Edition makes some further improvements. The visuals have, of course, seen an upgrade and there have been improvements to the game's mechanics to help them to feel modern. Personally, we have our fingers crossed for auto-saves and a re-work of the infamous Wrong Side of the Tracks mission from San Andreas.

More details on the trilogy are said to be coming in the next couple of weeks. For now though, you can take a look at a teaser trailer for the compilation in the video above.