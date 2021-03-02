Google allegedly spent tens of millions of dollars on AAA ports for Stadia

You're watching Advertisements

The woes of Google Stadia never seem to cease. We've seen reports of the first party studios being closed, and even lawsuits being filed against the platform and certain developers attached to it. Now, a new report by Bloomberg has delved into some of the issues Stadia has faced and as a part of it, has stated that Google allegedly spent tens of millions of dollars on bringing AAA ports to the service.

According to the report by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Google "wooed" large publishers, including Ubisoft and Take Two Interactive, and spent "tens of millions of dollars to get games like Red Dead Redemption II on Stadia," shocking the developers of the titles.

The report further delves into some other issues Stadia has faced, particularly around launch, when the lack of interest in its $130 Founder's Edition meant that Google had a surplus of Stadia controllers, and ultimately ended up giving them away for free last year.

