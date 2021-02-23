Id Software and Bungie named in Google Stadia lawsuit

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, Google Stadia has received a mighty class action lawsuit due to it claiming to play games at a 4K resolution, even though it instead was upscaling the resolution rather than producing a straight 4K image.

The lawsuit was first reported on by ClassAction.org, and was actually filed last year, even though it was only recently taken to a New York federal court on February 12. Plaintiff Jacqueline Sheperd is looking "to secure monetary damages for current and former Stadia subscribers and a court order requiring Google to publicly display the viewing resolution and frames per second of each game sold on Stadia," as ClassAction reports.

Google Stadia was previously slated to be "more powerful than the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro combined," as Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced back at the reveal of the product. According to the lawsuit, Stadia was also expected to "provide fast, high-quality 4K 60-frames-per-second resolution gaming," although that has seemingly been debunked for several titles on the service.

Id Software and Bungie were both named in parts of the lawsuit, as Doom Eternal and Destiny 2 were both previously advertised to play at a 4K resolution at the launch of the service - even though neither game ran at true 4K. According to the plaintiff, id Software in particular allegedly "wrongfully generated millions of dollars in revenue as a result."

Stadia has had a rough run these past few weeks, even so much as closing down its own developer studios recently, taking the focus of first party games away from the service. This lawsuit just adds to the misery, and as more unfolds, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

