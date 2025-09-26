Funko presents the new figures of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

The first film in the trilogy that will close the story of Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, is wowing mainstream markets around the world, having already grossed over $560 million as of today (according to Box Office Mojo). Of course, audiences have embraced the fever for Tanjiro Kamado and his friends (and foes) and are looking for all kinds of merchandising. And if you're a fan of collecting Funko figures, you're going to love this.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle line of Funko figures is now available, a collection that includes four Pop! figures, consisting of Akaza, Smiling Nezuko Kamado, Nezuko Kamado in Demonic Form, Chachamaru and Doma. There are also two Pop! keychain models (Akaza and Tanjiro Flash Dancing), and a special 'Pop! Poster' figure of Tanjiro Kamado, which forms a diorama with the character.

This is an ad:

The Pop! figures are priced at 13 euros, while the Pop! key rings cost 5 euros. The Tanjiro Pop! Poster figure will be in shops for 25 euros.

Are you going to get your hands on the collection to celebrate the release of Infinity Castle?

This is an ad: