Forza Horizon 6 has already passed six million players

HQ

Over the past few days, we've reported on the unprecedented level of interest in Forza Horizon 6, with the game reaching massive player numbers even days before its official release, a sign that a great many people purchased the more expensive editions. Once the game launched, the next sign of success came when it became the most-played Xbox Game Studios title ever on Steam within the first 24 hours.

Now comes the next milestone, as the series' official Instagram account announced that the game has now reached six million players, just two days after its official release. This makes the game just as popular as its already beloved predecessor Forza Horizon 5, which achieved the same result after two days back in 2021. However, it had a potentially larger audience since it was released on three platforms - PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X - and launched during the pandemic when numerous titles reached absolutely staggering player numbers.

As is well known, Forza Horizon 6 is only available on PC and Xbox Series S/X, yet it has still managed to achieve the same result, which must be seen as a true testament to its strength.