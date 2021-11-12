Forza Horizon 5 now has more than 6 million players

HQ

It's not just the cars that are really fast in Forza Horizon 5, players joining the fun are really, really fast as well. How fast? Well, it reached the first million players before the official release, and when it had been launched, it reached 4.5 million players during the first 24 hours and had the largest launch day of any Xbox Game Studios title ever.

And guess what, fast forward another day and it has now passed over 6 million players, which was revealed by the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg on Twitter. As a comparison, Forza Horizon 5 reached this milestone three times faster than Forza Horizon 4.

At this speed, we wouldn't be surprised to see more than ten million players fairly soon. Are you one of them? Don't forget to check out our review if you want to know more, and we also have a guide for you to get started right away.