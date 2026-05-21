Forza Horizon 6 is already the most played Xbox Game Studios title ever on Steam

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Most people probably suspected that Forza Horizon 6 would be wildly popular on Steam when the standard edition was released on May 19. It had already performed incredibly well among those who got an early start with the more expensive editions, but now the audience grew significantly.

So how did it go? Well, absolutely splendidly. In fact, on its very first day, it became the Xbox Game Studios title on Steam with the most concurrent players online of all time. The previous record-holder, Halo Infinite, had a total of 272,586 concurrent players during its launch month in November 2021, a record that hadn't been broken since and was the highest Microsoft had ever achieved on Steam.

Until yesterday. Because Forza Horizon 6 actually reached just over 500 more people, for a total of 273,148 (thanks, SteamDB). Steam gamers don't play via Game Pass, so the figure also indicates incredibly high sales. Records are often set during the launch weekend, so perhaps the number will climb even further later this week - and if that's the case, we'll be back with the latest figures on Monday.