Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is off to a very good start already

It's widely a more googled game than Call of Duty: Vanguard as well.

One of the extras included in the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 was a four day head start of all the fun. It seems like a whole lot of people wanted to do this despite the fact that it is included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1 on the regular launch date of November 9.

As noticed by Twitter, more than one million users have already played Forza Horizon 5, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game. This means the game is already on track on becoming a commercial success before it has even formally been launched in direct competition with Call of Duty: Vanguard that premiered three days ago.

Forza Horizon 5

As we reported last week, it is also the highest-rated new title of the year on both OpenCritic and Metacritic. We assume the player count when both people buying the regular version and Xbox Game Pass gets going will be huge.

Another sign of the big interest for Forza Horizon 5 comes from the analyst Benji-Sales who pitted it against Call of Duty: Vanguard on Google trends for the last month, as you can see in the result below. It turns out more people have been googling Horizon 5 than Vanguard in the world by a pretty big margin. France, Ireland and Finland are the only countries in Europe that googles Vanguard more, with an even split in the Netherlands.

Don't forget to read our review over here, and video-review which you can check out above.

Forza Horizon 5

