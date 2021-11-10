English
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 had the largest launch day ever for an Xbox Game Studios title

It reached 4.5 million players across PC, cloud, and console.

Forza Horizon 5 has been off to an incredible start. The game not only reached over a million players during its early access period that started on November 5, but since then and following its actual release yesterday, that number has risen to over 4.5 million players.

This amount of players has led to Forza Horizon 5 having the largest launch day ever for an Xbox Game Studios title, with a peak concurrent player base that is three times as large as what Forza Horizon 4 managed to achieve.

The information was revealed by Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer in a tweet, where he stated, "We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground".

We've played our fair share of Forza Horizon 5 already as well, hosting two streams and publishing a review last week. You can check out our thoughts on the racing game here, or in our video review below.

Forza Horizon 5
