Forza Horizon 5 played by over four million gamers day one

We already reported that Forza Horizon 5 was off to a really good start with over million people playing the Premium Edition (which gave them a few days earlier launch), extremely good reviews and more Google searches than Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Yesterday, it was officially released, and it turns out the success continued as the game managed to set an impressive record by reaching over four million individual players on the leaderboards day one. Forza Horizon 4 was also considered a huge hit when it was released back in 2018, but needed a full week to reach two million players. Forza Horizon 5 more than doubled that in a day.

Have you taken a car for a digital spin in Mexico yet yourself?