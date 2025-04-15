Florence Pugh became a "sassy Karen" to complete a Thunderbolts* stunt

HQ

I don't get people who love heights. I'm not deathly afraid of them, but the idea of jumping off the second-tallest building in the world doesn't exactly excite me. The same is not true for one Florence Pugh, who did that exact thing for Thunderbolts*.

Speaking to Fandango, Pugh explained that her jump from the Merdeka 118, located in Kuala Lumpur, was originally in the script for the film, but as the date to do the shot grew closer, people at Marvel grew more sceptical of the stunt. Pugh wasn't about to let the idea die, though, and really wanted to do the stunt herself.

"I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don't think it's going to happen because it's a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we're not going to throw [me] off the second tallest building in the world," Pugh said. "I was like what the fuck? Of course we are! We have to do that...I was being a sassy Karen emailing Kevin [Feige] and saying it's going to do wonders for the press tour. We have to do this! We're going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records."

Despite being a fan of heights, Pugh did admit that the jump was quite an intimidating feat. "The mental control I had to do that day was its own super power," she added. But, as we've seen in the latest teaser, the stunt did make it into the film, and looks as terrifying as it sounds.