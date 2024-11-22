English
Bloodborne

Final Fantasy XVI actor takes aim at Sony for leaving Bloodborne behind

Ben Starr appeared at the Golden Joystick Awards last night with some choice words.

Hollow Knight Silksong and a Bloodborne Remaster. Those are the two things all gamers wish for whenever they see any stream, event, or awards ceremony. And yet, especially where Bloodborne is concerned, they seem to be ever elusive for gamers. Modders have been working for years to bring Bloodborne to PC, and they have finally done it, but Final Fantasy XVI and Hades II actor Ben Starr wants there to be an official update to the game.

"It's absolutely criminal that we don't have an official version of 'Bloodborne' running at 60 frames per second," Starr said at the Golden Joystick Awards last night. His statement was met with cheers and applause from the crowd, who would also like to see Bloodborne get a more modern update.

However, as FromSoftware has said time and time again, that ball is in Sony's court. Perhaps if Sony does buy FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa, we will see if something Bloodborne-related can finally come our way.

Bloodborne

