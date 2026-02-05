Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for Nintendo Switch 2 leaked shortly before the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: Price and release date for both titles

HQ

Although it had already been announced some time ago, Billbillkun has let slip some information, and now we know some of the surprises in store for today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Today's presentation will give us a little more insight into Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. This marks the grand debut of the series on a Nintendo console, as never before has a main Fallout title been available on a Nintendo console.

As for dates and prices, the physical version of the game (Code In a Box) will be released on 28 April 2026 at a price of 59.99 € Pre-orders are now available.

The other surprise is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, one of those games that no one expected to see on Nintendo Switch 2. Its announcement on PS5 was already a surprise, but seeing it on Nintendo's hybrid console seemed impossible. However, in just a couple of months, on 12 May and for the modest price of €69.99, we'll be able to step into the shoes of cinema's most famous archaeologist (because in the world of video games, that honour goes to Professor Layton).

Were you expecting this bombshell at today's Nintendo Direct?