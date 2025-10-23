Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition coming next month along with new platform support

HQ

Available November 10th to celebrate the anniversary of Fallout 4, Bethesda will release Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, all six official DLC combined with 150+ Creation Club content pieces such as armour, weapons, pets, decorations, skins, companions, buildings, and even large missions alongside a new menu for using the Creation Club mod system.

At the same time, "additional" Creation Club content will be released for Fallout 4, and while we have zero idea what it will be, given that its in connection with the 10-year anniversary, we do expect a little more than just a T-shirt or another assault rifle. A tie-in to Fallout 76 or the next season of the Fallout TV show could be more likely, and would make a lot of sense from a commercial standpoint, but we must point out that this is pure speculation on our behalf.

Besides the usual platforms, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 will also be available on Nintendo Switch 2 next year according to a press release.