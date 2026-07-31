Fair Play Labs has designed SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed "to be a natural evolution"

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Yesterday evening, developer Fair Play Labs finally shared the firm launch date for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, with the multiplayer platforming sequel set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 3. When this news broke, we also published an interview with the development team, where we got to learn a little more about the project.

For one, we inquired about Fair Play Labs' process of preserving the beloved SpeedRunners formula but also improving and iterating in places where it needed it. To this end, we were told by producer Brandon Briceño Alfaro "the community was a critical part of how we identified which features to preserve in the game and which ones need to be improved".

Building on this, Alfaro explained "these fans are what made SpeedRunners such a great game, and their opinion really matters to us." As for what this means for SpeedRunners 2 and how Fair Play Labs has designed the game, we were told the following.

"Things like movement mechanics, the way the power-ups work, how you build and maintain momentum - people have spent countless hours perfecting these skills in the original, and we want SR2 to be a natural evolution of that, so you can bring the skills you acquired over the years and continue having fun and growing as a competitive player."

With the launch date edging closer, you can see the release date trailer for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed below.