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SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed
SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed will launch on PC and consoles in September
Fair Play Labs has revealed when the multiplayer platformer sequel will be making its arrival.
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The time has come SpeedRunners fans! Developer Fair Play Labs has announced the firm launch date for the upcoming multiplayer platformer sequel, with the anticipated indie follow-up set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on September 3.
With the date now locked in, a release date trailer for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed has even been shared, which gives another glimpse into the intense but thrilling multiplayer gameplay with a competitive twist.
For more on SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, we also had the opportunity to speak with Fair Play Labs to learn more about the project, which you can read for yourself in full over here.
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