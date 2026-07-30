SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed will launch on PC and consoles in September

HQ

The time has come SpeedRunners fans! Developer Fair Play Labs has announced the firm launch date for the upcoming multiplayer platformer sequel, with the anticipated indie follow-up set to land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on September 3.

With the date now locked in, a release date trailer for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed has even been shared, which gives another glimpse into the intense but thrilling multiplayer gameplay with a competitive twist.

For more on SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, we also had the opportunity to speak with Fair Play Labs to learn more about the project, which you can read for yourself in full over here.