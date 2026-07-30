SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Interview: Chatting why now is the perfect time for a sequel, crossovers, AI, and more

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It's almost time to prove your mettle as the fastest runner around. Developer Fair Play Labs has announced the official launch date for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, the long-awaited and anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit multiplayer platformer. The next chapter in the saga is making its arrival on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on September 3, with this being when the floodgates are opened and players are able to compete in high-stakes, wacky, and thrilling races to prove their dominance over one another.

With the launch date now confirmed and with SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed just over a month from its arrival, we've had the chance to reach out and speak with Fair Play Labs to learn a little more about this coming title. In the full interview you can see below, we spoke with producer Brandon Briceño Alfaro, where we discussed why now is the perfect time for a SpeedRunners sequel, how the game has been improved through fan feedback, the range of characters on offer, and more.

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Gamereactor: Why is now the perfect time for a follow-up to SpeedRunners?

Alfaro: "We believe that now is the perfect time for a game like SpeedRunners because it has the ability to reach a new audience and establish itself as an awesome competitive experience for a new generation of players while still remaining true to the game's roots. There is a large community of fans who have been around from the start and we believe that the sequel can attract new players and make fans of the original happy!"

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Gamereactor: What learnings have you taken from playtests and demos and used to improve and enhance SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed?

Alfaro: "Maintaining the essence of the original game is the most important thing we've learned from the playtests. These tests have helped us focus on keeping a careful balance between what the community wants to see in a sequel and providing new experiences, to improve and enhance all gameplay aspects. Our priority has been to listen to the community to know what they expect from the sequel and deliver it."

Gamereactor: When going about making this sequel, how did you identify which features and elements you had to preserve and which areas could be improved without altering the SpeedRunners formula?

Alfaro: "The community was a critical part of how we identified which features to preserve in the game and which ones need to be improved - these fans are what made SpeedRunners such a great game, and their opinion really matters to us. Things like movement mechanics, the way the power-ups work, how you build and maintain momentum - people have spent countless hours perfecting these skills in the original, and we want SR2 to be a natural evolution of that, so you can bring the skills you acquired over the years and continue having fun and growing as a competitive player."

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Gamereactor: What can we expect from the character list? How are you preserving beloved original characters and how are you adding to this with new individuals?

Alfaro: "Right now we have eight characters from the original and we have some surprises - we will unveil new heroes very soon! We had a lot of fun designing both returning and brand-new characters because you can bring something new and fresh to each character players already love while still preserving their vibe. The updated versions of The Falcon and Maneki Neko are great examples of this approach, and we're happy that the players find it cool."

Gamereactor: There were a few famous faces in the original SpeedRunners character list by the end. Will you be exploring crossovers or something similar for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed?

Alfaro: "We cannot go into too much detail right now, but we do have some fun ideas on where to take this after launch. Right now, our focus is on finalising the launch build and getting it ready for the release on September 3."

Gamereactor: Compared to the era when SpeedRunners 1 launched, online multiplayer gaming has become far more commonplace and popular. How did this affect how you went about making SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed?

Alfaro: "This generational change is seen as an advantage since we managed to explore new game modes that introduce different ways to enjoy the game and also where we can attract new audiences. The game will launch with several very fun ways to play, and we're super excited for it - can't wait to hear what people say about them."

Gamereactor: With SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed being an intense multiplayer game, what can we expect from tournaments, competitive/ranked modes, leaderboards, and the like?

Alfaro: "The competitive play is at the heart of the SpeedRunners experience, always has been. So we're paying a lot of attention to ensure every aspect of PvP is engaging, polished, and super fun. We have a major new addition in the form of massive tournaments where dozens of players can participate in this intense championship with multiple knockout rounds. Of course, the usual competitive multiplayer mode will also be available so you can hone your skills against opponents."

Gamereactor: What is your stance on using artificial intelligence in video game development and how was it, if at all, used in the production of SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed?

Alfaro: "For SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, no AI was used. It is a game crafted by our team from early concepts and placeholder art to the final shipped build. As gamers, we love this medium, and we believe the industry's way forward will always be driven by human creativity and talent. Any tools we might consider in the future would simply be to support the work of our team."

Gamereactor: What's one thing you're most excited for players to experience for themselves in SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed?

Alfaro: "We are excited that players can experience the "Playground" where we experiment with different new multiplayer modes. These modes include things like the floor turning into lava or collecting coins around the map instead of just racing. We hope to add new experimental modes in Playground that should keep things fresh and the community engaged. We think this refreshes the idea of SpeedRunners without neglecting what really makes this game entertaining and frenetic."

Thanks to Fair Play Labs and Alfaro for taking the time to answer our questions. You'll be able to play SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed for yourself shortly, as the launch date is locked in for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 on September 3.